India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the latest edition of their old-firm derby as they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ODI World Cup. Saturday’s meeting will be the eighth meeting between the sides in the ODI World Cup as the hosts look to extend their unbeaten run and continue the streak. WION’s cricket expert Dav Whatmore has backed the Indian team to flourish and continue the unbeaten run as they history on their side.

India to make it 8-0

“I think India have the edge over Pakistan despite them being in top form coming into the contest. India have a balanced unit and the way Rohit Sharma dazzled against Afghanistan, this gives any opposition goosebumps. I don’t see Pakistan winning this game as history favours the home side in this fixture. Seven wins out of seven is a ridiculous record and Pakistan will feel the heat in Ahmedabad on Saturday,” Whatmore said during the WION podcast with Aditya Pimpale.

This will be the first meeting between the sides at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity of 125, 000. The venue is expected to be a full house for the high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals.

“The crowd will play an important role in the context of the output of the game. I have never seen a fixture of this magnitude being played in such a big stadium. Surely the crowd cheering and pushing the players will play a big role. They will be the 12th man for India and could be the difference-maker.

Speaking on the potential plans, Whatmore thinks India have a good bench strength despite them likely to be without Shubman Gill. The star batter missed India’s opening two matches due to dengue and and did not travel to Delhi in the win against Afghanistan. However, he is in Ahmedabad for the contest, having arrived on Wednesday.

“Shubman Gill’s absence could be decisive for the home side, but then you have players like Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav while Ishan Kishan is at the top of the pecking order. It will be a good headache to have during the World Cup while dealing with incoming and outgoings from the Playing XI,” Whatmore added.

India won all seven meetings between the sides in the ODI World Cup dating back to 1992. The toss will have an important role to play in Saturday’s match, with Rohit Sharma losing the toss on both occasions in the World Cup. India however have won the toss on five of the seven occasions in the World Cup meetings.

The contest will start at 2:00 PM on Saturday with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM.

