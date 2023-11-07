ODI World Cup 2023: Former star makes BOLD prediction for India vs Pakistan potential SF clash

Former India star player Mohammed Kaif has made a bold prediction for India vs Pakistan's potential final as the latter stands an opportunity to make the last four of the ODI World Cup. India already guaranteed as league leaders will enter the semifinal in good form while Pakistan need certain equations to go their way to reach the same stage. If the two teams meet in the World Cup semis it will be the 9th time they meet in the global event while this will be the second time in the ongoing tournament.

Kaif makes bold prediction

"They can reach but it will be a one-sided affair. I am opening the pages of history, what has happened. India have defeated them easily. However, Pakistan have the chance. If they play a good match and defeat England, the net-run-rate issue will be there, so they can reach there with a big win," said Kaif while speaking on Starsports.

Pakistan will have a task in their hands when they face England on Saturday (Nov 11) at the Eden Gardens. Pakistan will need to match New Zealand’s result to reach the last four provided they win by more than 130 runs. They will also need Afghanistan to lose at least one match from their remaining two which contain South Africa and Australia.

If Afghanistan beat both South Africa and Australia, they will reach the semis albeit of the Pakistan and New Zealand’s result in the final round of matches. Pakistan can reach the semis even with a defeat but will need both New Zealand and Afghanistan to lose by big margins which could aid their Net Run Rate (NRR).

The semifinal clash can only take place if Pakistan finish fourth in the league ahead of New Zealand in the ODI World Cup. England can play spoilsport in the contest but have a Champions Trophy spot to play for and could put a spanner in the work. On the other hand, India take on the Netherlands in the final league game in Bengaluru with the Dutch also trying to qualify for the Champions Trophy.