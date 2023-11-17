ODI World Cup 2023 final: India favourites but I dare you to count Australia out, says Ian Bishop

Australia beat South Africa by three wickets, in pursuit of 213, in the second semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Thursday (Nov 16) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With this, the Pat Cummins-led Men in Yellow have secured a place in the final, where they will meet hosts India on Nov 19 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Many former cricketers and experts of the game have labelled Rohit Sharma-led India the favourites to win the finals. India have been on a rampage, winning all their 10 games so far in the marquee event at home. However, Australia know how to bring their A-game in ICC finals (having won the ODI WC on five occasions, most by any) and have also revamped in style in the ongoing competition.

Losing their first two games, Australia bounced back in style with an eight-match winning streak to set up a final date with India. Thus, former West Indies pacer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop feels India are favourites but Aussies cannot be ruled out at any cost.

'I will say it one more time, Australia have a championship pedigree'

"Two teams, in India's case, they have been playing well on all games. Australia now looking to peak, this is a dream for fans of both nations, the neutrals and broadcasters like me. There will be so much entertainment, come Sunday," Ian Bishop told Star Sports.

"Two teams, one India with some batting form and all-round bowling form, that suggests they probably will go into this final as favourites, but an Australian team, I will say it one more time, they have a championship pedigree, you can't and will not, I dare you to count them out of the contest. It will be really competitive. Two best teams in the final, you think?" he added.

During the same interaction, former India opener and batting coach Sanjay Bangar also joined in and said, "It's going to be a cracker of a game. Two teams who have played dominant games. India have won 10 in a row. And Australia are not far behind. It's a terrific final. After 2003, I remember I was part of the squad when Australia beat India. It's going to be great game. Let's hope, this time around, Australia are able to put one across India."