Defending champions England were back to winning ways after they beat Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup on Tuesday (Oct 10) in Dharamshala.

Riding on the sensational hundred from Dawid Malan England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register their first win of the campaign. According to WION’s cricket expert and former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore, Malan’s innings was the big difference-maker that paved the way for England’s win.

England register first win

“England needed to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against New Zealand and they really did it in style to highlight they are the defending champions. It was very poor from Bangladesh that they could not challenge England, but the conditions were always going to favour the defending champions,” WION’s cricket expert Dav Whatmore said in his post-match analysis.

“Dawid Malan was excellent with the bat and the way he batted was also superb to see. His knock was the big difference-maker for the side. Very delighted to see how he has developed this approach especially when England lost to New Zealand in the curtain-raiser. Also great to see Reece Topley getting four wickets in the match as England ran riot when they needed to,” Malan added on England’s approach.

England scored 364/9 in their 50 overs as the champions bounced back from their disappointing defeat against New Zealand. Malan amassed 140 runs in 107 deliveries that consisted of 5 sixes and 16 fours as he ran riot with the bat. He was supported by Joe Root, who scored 82 off 68 helping England reach the massive target.

ALSO READ | FIA to look at F1 calendar changes after drivers puke, faint at Qatar Grand Prix

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 in 48.2 overs with Litton Das scoring 76 and Mushfiqur Rahim 51. However, with Reece Topley in top form in his first World Cup match, England ran out winners in an easy contest. Topley scalped four wickets while Chris Woakes ended with two. There were wickets for Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone as well.

“The manner of win could also be a big difference for England as it could help them bolster their Net Run Rate (NRR). I think, England are still the team to beat and this result exactly shows why they will be top contenders to win the ODI World Cup,” the former World Cup-winning coach added.

England will next take on Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday (Oct 15) while Bangladesh will square off against New Zealand on Friday in Chennai.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE