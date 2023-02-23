ODI-bound players including Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal to train in NCA ahead of Australia One-Dayers

India is clearly on top of the mighty Aussies in the ongoing Test series and is looking strong in their quest of clean-sweeping them as well. With the hosts already retaining the Border-Gavaskar series, there is still much to look forward to in the remaining two Tests. Now with the 50-over series also in sight, the ODI-bound players have already started their training. While many of those selected for the three-match ODIs are part of the Test team, the ones who are not including Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Umran Malik among others will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a fitness and skill camp.

As reported by the Times of India (TOI), Chahal and Umran have already reached the NCA while Hardik, who was busy with his wedding functions, will join the fellow squad members including Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar.

"Fast bowler Umran Malik and senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are already in Bengaluru for some quality net sessions before the ODI leg starts in Mumbai from March 17. They would be doing their fitness programmes as well as bowling full tilt under the supervision of NCA coaches," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity as quoted by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, the three-match ODI series will begin on March 17th with the first match slated to take place in Mumbai while Vizag (on the 19th) and Chennai (22nd) will host the remaining two games.

Here’s India’s squad for Australia ODIs –

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

India eye whitewash in BGT