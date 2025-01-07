NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After winning the T20I series against visitors New Zealand will look to carry the momentum in the ODI series as they target another white-ball triumph. Having won by nine wickets in the opening ODI, the Kiwis stand a golden chance to pocket the ODI series with the Champions Trophy less build-up in progress. Ahead of the second ODI between hosts New Zealand and Sri Lanka, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and others.

When is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton,

What time will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 AM IST) with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM local time (6:90 AM IST).

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match on TV?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Squads

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana