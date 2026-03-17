/Conway comes good with bat as New Zealand crush Proteas to level T20I series

New Zealand opener Devon Conway smashed a fifty in the first innings, with handy contributions from seamers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson guiding the Kiwis to a thumping 68-run win over South Africa in the second T20I on Tuesday (Mar 17). After being sent out to bat first, New Zealand hammered 175 for six, thanks to a gritty 60 off 49 from Conway, and a late blitz from the lower order at Hamilton’s Seddon Park. The quicks dismissed the Proteas for 107 inside 16 overs, with Sears and Ferguson returning with three wickets each.

Earlier, South Africa won game one in Mount Maunganui on Sunday by seven wickets.

The two teams are fielding their second-string line-ups, choosing to rest their first-team players following a month-long T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

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Meanwhile, Conway produced the most important innings of the game easily, smashing five fours and two sixes. The South African-born left-hander played with controlled aggression as wickets fell around him to reach his 13th half-century in the format. Conway was delighted to contribute after being an unused squad member throughout the World Cup.

"It has been a very quiet couple of months for me, going over to India and not featuring at the World Cup," he said. "It's been nice to come back and play and be able to contribute for the boys and the group."

Josh Clarkson raced to 26 not out at the death while allrounder Wiaan Mulder took 2-14.

Mulder's addition was the only change to South Africa's team from the previous match, replacing Jordan Hermann, who was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a hamstring injury.

The tourists never recovered from 31-3, and four wickets fell for three runs late in the chase, before George Linde added some respectability by top-scoring with 33.

The third T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will take place in Auckland on Friday.