/'No one cares about you': England all-rounder Livingstone drops bombshell review of McCullum era

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has hit at the Brendon McCullum-Robery Key regime which saw him not playing for the country in over an year. Livingstone, in a recent interview with the ESPNCricinfo, has accused the McCullum-Key (England coach-ECB director) of 'not caring' about the players who are not in the squad or the team. Livingstone's comments, however, can be seen as disappointment from an out-of-favour player who was dropped from the central contracts for 2025-26 season. The batter was also asked about the recent T20 World Cup 202 and he said that he 'didn't miss being in the team one bit."

Why Livingstone is not happy with McCullum-Key England era?

Livingstone outlined the lack of communication from head coach McCullum after being dropped in May last year and said: “I don’t think it (call) would have reached a minute. I asked why; they said they wanted to try someone else. That was off Baz. Brooky [Harry Brook] sent me a text."

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The 32-year-old also revealed his conversation with ECB director Robert Key and said: "Keysy said nothing, [he] said I’ll speak to you in the summer. I actually rang him one day and he said he was busy at a Test camp at Loughborough and then I didn’t hear from him until the end of September.

"That probably sums that group up as a collective. That was a bit of an eye-opening experience about the group and the regime: if you’re in, you’re in, and if you’re not in, no one cares about you. That put my mind at ease that my cricket was going to be more enjoyable going forward.

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"I was asking for help and pretty much all I got was that I care too much and I need to chill out a little bit."

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