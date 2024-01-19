NZ vs Pak, 4th T20I: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips star with unbeaten fifties as Men in Green remain winless

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets, in chase of 159, in the fourth and penultimate tie at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday (Jan 19). Thus, the Shaheen Afridi-led Men in Green remain winless and are now on the verge of a series whitewash. Reeling at 20-3, the Black Caps rode on unbeaten fifties from Daryl Mitchell (72 not out) and Glenn Phillips (unbeaten 70) to take their side past the finish line in 18.1 overs.

Earlier in the game, Kiwis opted to bowl first. Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub early on as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam tried to steady the ship with a 51-run second-wicket stand. Babar, however, fell for 19 after three back-to-back half-centuries in the series. Rizwan carried on from his end with only Mohammad Nawaz's 9-ball 21* also helping the Asian side post a decent 158 for 6.

From NZ, Matt Henry (2 for 22), Lockie Ferguson (2 for 27) were the top performers whereas captain Mitchell Santner remained economical, conceding 23 runs in his 4 overs.

With NZ chasing 159, Pakistan were on top courtesy of captain Shaheen's three early strikes. At 20 for 3, New Zealand were on the back foot and in dire need of a big stand. Mitchell and Phillips got together and stitched a 93-ball unbroken 139-run stand for the fourth wicket to take their side out of troubled waters. The duo ran hard between wickets and capitalised on the ball deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving. In addition, Pakistan fielding remained below par with Mitchell getting two reprieves.

Pakistani bowlers remained ineffective after Shaheen's early strikes, with Haris Rauf once again being expensive (3.1-0-29-0). The Men in Green have a herculean task to end the series with a win as there are lagging behind in terms of a collective effort in all departments.