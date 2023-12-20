NZ vs BAN: Soumya Sarkar's 169 in vain as New Zealand clinch 2nd ODI, win series

New Zealand completed a comfortable seven-wicket run-chase in the 2nd ODI in Nelson, winning the ODI series with one game remaining. A win in this match meant Soumya Sarkar’s brilliant 169 went in vain, as he joined some of the elites on the list of players with the most runs in an innings in a losing cause. Will Young and Henry Nicholls starred with bat for the hosts, hitting 89 and 95, respectively.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Bangladesh lost three wickets inside the first ten overs, with star batters Captain Shanto and Litton Das back in hut on single digits.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim joined hands with Sarkar in their quest to bail Bangladesh out of trouble with a gritty 45. Sarkar, however, was the player on the song, smashing Kiwi bowlers to all parts of the ground.

While none of the batters and even the tailenders could assist Sarkar with enough runs, the left-handed batter played a lone hand, smashing his ODI best of 169 from 151 balls, hitting 22 fours and two sixes. Bangladesh managed 291 in the first innings.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put the home side on the front foot following an attacking start. After losing Ravindra, seasoned campaigner Henry Nicholls walked in and, with Young, took the game away from Bangladesh.

Both came close to completing their respective hundreds but got out early.

Tom Latham and Blundell provided the final touches, scoring 34* and 24*, as New Zealand completed the chase with three overs and seven wickets remaining.

With this win, they won the three-match series 2-0, with the final ODI scheduled in Napier on Saturday (Dec 23).

Meanwhile, speaking on his incredible knock, Player of the Match, Sarkar said,

“I took time in the first few overs. (I was) Happy with the hundred, but unfortunately, we lost.