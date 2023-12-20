IPL 2024 - Replacing Rohit with Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain was tough and emotional: Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians global head of cricket, Mahela Jayawardene, has defended the franchise call to replace veteran Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the new captain ahead of IPL 2024, saying it was tough and emotional at the same time.

Jayawardene addressed the outrage from fans that came with this decision, saying while it was not easy in the first place, this call was necessary, looking at the franchise’s future.

Speaking with Jio Cinema in an exclusive chat at the sidelines of the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai, Jayawardene said, "It was a tough decision. It was emotional, to be honest. It's fair on the fans as well (to react). I think everyone is emotional, and we have to respect that as well. But, at the same time, as a franchise, you have to make those decisions.”

Commenting on having Rohit Sharma (as a pure batter) in the dressing room, Mahela said the India great is there to guide the next generation, as he has been brilliant during his captaincy tenure for the franchise.

"Having Rohit in the team, on and off the field to guide the next generation is very important for us. He has been absolutely brilliant. I am sure he will be part of the legacy who will guide that through," Jayawardene affirmed.

Sharing his thoughts on appointing Pandya as the captain, Mahela said this might have come a bit early (for the fans), but this was the decision they had to take at some point.

"Probably, everyone in their eyes will think it is too soon, but it is a decision we had to make at some point," Jayawardene explained.

Meanwhile, having played for the Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut before shifting bases to Gujarat Titans for a couple of seasons, Pandya is aware of the dressing room environment at the MI, which would help him gel with the players and create his team.

"Hardik (Pandya) has been in the dressing room for quite some time, so that's nothing new. We know what he brings in as an all-rounder. It will be something different with his experience of leading the team at Gujarat, so, it is an opportunity to build on that," Jayawardene added.

