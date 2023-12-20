England level T20I series against West Indies as Phil Salt smashes records with 2nd T20I ton

England came from behind to win two successive matches in the T20I series against West Indies to level the scoreline 2-2. Opener Phil Salt starred again in a dominant 75-run win in the fourth game in Trinidad on Tuesday, smashing his second straight T20I hundred – 119 off 57 balls. England also posted 267 for three batting first – the second-highest score by a full member in T20Is.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Captain Jos Buttler and Salt began from there had left, smashing bowlers to all parts of the ground. Both added a century-plus stand for the second successive game, with Buttler returning to form with another fifty (55 off 29 balls).

Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone contributed 24(9) and 54(21), respectively, as England posted their highest-ever total in this format. Salt hammered a stunning ton, scoring 119, including seven fours and ten sixes.

Meanwhile, his knock came right after none of the ten IPL franchises showed interest in picking him ahead of the 17th season, starting around March 22 next year.

For West Indies, Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie conceded 55 off their four-over spells, while Sherfane Rutherford went for 23 in his one-over.

Debutant Matthew Forde was expensive, going for 18 runs per over.

West Indies fail to chase

The home team lost Brandon King on the first ball before Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers added 32 runs in the next ten balls. Mayers departed soon after, as West Indies lost two more wickets in Shai Hope and Pooran inside the Powerplay.

Rutherford had England worried with his supreme stroke play, smashing 36 off just 15 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Following Rovman Powell’s wicket on a mere four, Rutherford got out, with Holder returning to the pavilion on the next ball.

Dangerous Andre Russell was on a rampage, hitting a fifty (51 off 25 balls). He smashed five sixes but failed to put his team close to the winning line, as they got all out on 192, losing the game by 75 runs.