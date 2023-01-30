Numbers in T20Is are not stacking up nicely for Shubman Gill, could become a problem, says Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill has emerged as one of India’s brightest cricketer stars in recent times. His performance in the longer format lately has brought him laurels while his record-breaking ODI series against New Zealand helped him enter record books. But nothing of that can be said about his outings in the T20 format. Technique-wise Gill already looks ahead of his contemporaries but it’s his manner of dismissals that could cause some trouble for him, as per the former India opener Aakash Chopra. Much like how he got out to a spinner in the first T20I, Gill got dismissed in the same fashion in Sunday’s second T20I in Lucknow.

India levelled the T20I series in Lucknow with a seven-wicket win on a surface that was very tricky to play. Even India’s stand-in captain Hardik Pandya called it as a shocker. Having said that, India was to chase a mere 100 in 20 overs – which they just somehow managed to do so. Gill, who scored 11 off nine balls got out to off-spinner Michael Bracewell. In the first game, he tried pulling a short ball from Santner that found a top edge, and now in this match, he made the same mistake.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash opined that though you can’t be too critical with such players, one still has to be careful about the numbers getting stacked up nicely.

"Gill was dismissed off Santner's bowling in the first match and here, Michael Bracewell. He is trying to play the pull shot but getting the leading edge, it happened both times. Happens on a turning surface," Aakash Chopra said.

"You can't be too critical but numbers are not stacking up nicely for him, that's a problem. Ishan Kishan was looking decent and he got run out. Rahul Tripathi also swung his bat but how many runs will you score here? Suryakumar Yadav, who is in amazing form, was also seen struggling," he added.