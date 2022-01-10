Novak Djokovic wins court case, Australian judge orders tennis star's release from detention

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing in the upcoming Australian Open recieved a major boost on Monday (January 10) as the world no.1 tennis player won the court case regarding his appeal against deportation from Australia. Djokovic, who was detained by the Australian border security officials, is all set to be moved from the quarantine hotel in Melbourne after a judge ordered his immediate release from detention.

Judge Anthony Kelly passed his judgement in the favour of Djokovic, who has spent five days in detention in Melbourne after his visa was revoked by the authorities last week. Djokovic had headed Down Under to take part in the Australian Open after being granted a 'medical exemption' as he refuses to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic's lawyers had revealed his medical exemption had been granted as he had tested positive for COVID-19 in December last year.

Djokovic was held up by the Australian border officials at the Melbourne airport last week where he was told he did not meet the criteria for medical exemption before being sent into detention. The world no.1 tennis player was quick to assemble his team and take up the legal route in a bid to ensure he gets to take part in the tournament.

It turned out to be a shock defeat for the Australian government in the case on Monday after judge Kelly ordered Djokovic to be released. However, Australian immigration minister Alex Hawk may try to utilise his executive powers to go against the court's decision.

"I'm instructed (the minister) will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation," Hawke was quoted as saying by AFP.

Also Read: 'What more could this man have done?': Australian judge concerned about Novak Djokovic's airport interview

Besides providing the proof for his positive COVID-19 test in December last year, Djokovic's lawyers also presented a letter in their court filings which the tennis star had recieved from Tennis Australia's chief medical officer on 30 December stating that he had been granted 'medical exemption' on the grounds that he had recently recovered from the infection.

While there were allegations of Djokovic being held captive in detention, the Australian government had maintained that the tennis superstar was free to leave the country whenever he wanted. However, Djokovic decided to stay and fight a legal battle as he looks keen on defending his Australian Open title in a bid to go above Roger Federer and rafael Nadal by winning his 21st Grand Slam title.