Novak Djokovic wins against Yoshihito Nishioka, advances to French Open’s second round

In what can be called a comfortable beginning, Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round of the French Open after winning against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan with scores, 6-3 6-1 6-0, on Monday. Djokovic, who is the world number one and holder of the title, seems to have been looking for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam. As Djokovic had missed the Australian Open, it is his first Grand Slam this year. It took less than two hours for the champ to beat the Japanese player, who is world number 99 in the ranking.

On Sunday, the Serbian player turned 35.

"I have to be pleased with the match. I struggled to adapt in the first set. He is a very quick player. The first set was close but I cruised through the second and third. I always expect the highest for myself but it was a very good start," Djokovic told reporters.

In the match, Djokovic was never really troubled by Nishioka.

"I looked forward to getting out on court. I have been feeling well on clay in the past few weeks. I am happy to be back. The memories from last year are fresh in my mind," Djokovic added.

(With inputs from agencies)