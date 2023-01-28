Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas is a dream final, veteran Boris Becker on Australian Open summit clash

Amid all the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic and his father, veteran tennis star Boris Becker remains super excited for the men’s summit clash at the Australian Open between the Serbian Djokovic and Tsitsipas, slated to take place at the Rod Laver arena in Melbourne on Sunday, January 29th. Novak, who is chasing his record tenth Australian Open crown that will help me go equal with Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 Grand Slam titles, will have everyone’s eyes on him. Being an admirer of Novak, Becker said people should feel lucky about watching him play as there is a chance that a player like him may never come again.

"I don't know if a tennis player can achieve something like that again,” said Becker.

The former six-time Grand Slam winner Becker opined that while it might look normal for many to see a player like Novak achieve so much every now and then, it surely isn’t.

"We are watching tennis history live here. We all take it for granted: The Djoker, he will do it. No, guys, that's not normal,” Becker added while speaking with Eurosport.

Taking a note of Djokovic’s reflexes given his age, Becker said he has seen Novak grasping for breath during the matches. Adding it is important for everyone to enjoy watching him play as no one knows by when we will he hang his boots.

"Novak is getting older, too. He is now 35 years old. You could also notice on the court that he was catching his breath a bit more than usual. Let us enjoy it while we can see it because at some point it will be over,” said Becker.

As Tsitsipas had earlier called this match as culmination of the fulfilment of his childhood dream, taking on the world number one in a Grand Slam final would be a winner for tennis too, feels Becker.