Novak Djokovic eyeing Pete Sampras' all-time record

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday defeated Filip Krajinovic in the first round in Vienna and the Serbian ace edged closer to Pete Sampras’ all-time record of ending the year as world number one on six occasions. Djokovic won against Krajinovic 7-4 (8/6), 6-3 and requires just one win in Austria against Borna Coric to make sure he equals the achievement of his childhood idol.

The world number one has been a top-ranked player at the end of a season five times thus far: in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Djokovic currently shares the record with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, Sampras achieved the illustrious feat six years in succession between 1993 and 1998.

Djokovic, who was playing in Vienna for the first time since 2007, dropped serve twice in a tricky opening set. However, he cruised past Krajinovic without breaking much sweat following the tie-break.

"First set, I think he was the better player. He was serving for the first set and I was lucky. He missed a smash at 6/6 in the tie-break," said Djokovic.

"A few points here and there can change the momentum of the match. In the second set, I stepped it up, I played better and I am just pleased with the way I finished the match."

This is Djokovic’s first tournament since his humiliating defeat to Rafael Nadal in Rolad Garros a couple of weeks ago.

Djokovic is also eyeing Federer’s all-time best record of spending 310 weeks spent on the top of the rankings. Djokovic on Monday started his 292nd week in total as world number one.