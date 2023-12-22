Novak Djokovic calls 2023 as 'best year' after clinching three Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion has called 2023 his best year as he prepares for the next challenge in 2024. Djokovic, 36, reached the final of all four Grand Slams clinching three titles in the process, and had a stellar year by his standards. Having won his 10th Australian title the Serbian also added the Roland Garros and the US Open to his trophy cabinet. Having collected trophies on the ATP tour as well, Djokovic was at his peak of power in 2023 and will look to replicate the same in 2024.

Djokovic terms 2023 as ‘best year’

“One of the best years. I wouldn't say the best, but one of the best. It's one of the best seasons. I had a couple of years, I think three times, that I won three out of four Slams in a season in those years, I won more matches. I mean, I played more tournaments. I was really feeling very dominant on the tour. It's quite different circumstances this year compared to all the other years because I played, what, 10, 11 tournaments this year,” Djokovic said as quoted by Eurosport.

In 2023 Djokovic lost only one Grand Slam match which came in the final of the Wimbledon. He was beaten by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling finally at the Center Court and saw Djokovic miss out an annual Grand Slam. He would later win the year-end ATP World Tour final to add another feather in his cap.

“I just managed to peak at the right tournaments, at the right time. That's what matters to me. I mean, Grand Slam season, is one of the best for sure. Overall, especially in the last couple months, I haven't lost a match since Wimbledon. So, I've been feeling great on the court and playing really well. But it's hard to compare,” Djokovic added.

Special year for Djokovic

Starting the year with 21 Grand Slam titles, the World No. 1 won the Australian Open in January having missed the 2022 edition due to deportation. He was not vaccinated and was deported just days before the start of the 2022 edition. However, he had no issues in clinching his record-equaling 22nd title at the Rod Laver Arena in January. He then broke Rafael Nadal’s record for most Grand Slam titles (men’s singles) when he won the French Open in June.

While unsuccessful at the Wimbledon, he would then clinch the US Open to win his 24th Grand Slam title. He is now level with great Margaret Court for most singles Grand Slam titles won. He remains the favourite to break that record as well.