Nothing but respect for him: Cricket legends react to Stuart Broad's retirement | Read

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will be playing for the last time on the fifth day of the final Ashes Test at the Oval, London on July 31. Broad had announced his retirement on day 3 of the ongoing Test, saying that he wanted to go playing against Australia.

Broad, who played in 166 Tests (including the ongoing one), has taken more than 600 wickets in the whites, second-most for England after James Anderson (690) and fifth-highest overall. Broad is also only the second pacer in history to take more than 600 wickets after Anderson.

Here's what some of Broad's former teammates and other cricketers had to say about the England great

Glenn McGrath, former Australia bowler, to BCC

"I have nothing but respect for him. I had a good chat with him the other day once he took his 600th Test wicket and he said he was enjoying it as much, if not more than he ever has. It's a big decision, but you come to a time when you know. He loves the big moments, the pressure situations. That's a true sign of a champion, I think. He's been incredible for England for a long, long time."

Michael Vaughan, former England skipper, in his Daily Telegraph column

"I don't think we'll see seam bowlers take 600 wickets ever again. I don't think the game will allow it. So cheers, Broady. It's been a pleasure to play briefly with you and see the development of a high-class performer and person over the past 16 years. You're a role model for the next generation. That, for me, is always the greatest accolade - that you inspire a new breed of cricketers."

Rahul Dravid, former India cricketer currently head coach, after second India vs WI ODI

"He has been a terrific bowler. His partnership with Jimmy Anderson is something that will always be remembered. Anderson and Broad, I guess the whole decade that they played for England, really put in some fantastic performances. To take 600 wickets and play the number of Tests that he has takes a special kind of cricketer. My best wishes to him and congratulations on an absolutely fantastic career. I hope he gets to finish it off in the best possible way that he wants to."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE