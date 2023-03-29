Not Virat, Dhoni, Raina or De Villiers! Anil Kumble names THIS superstar as undisputed G.O.A.T. of IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition will start on March 31 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT). Over the years, IPL has become a huge brand in the cricketing fraternity and every season is keenly awaited. Since the tournament's inception, players such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, David Warner, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum, etc. have played a big role in popularising the cash-rich league and making it the best T20 tournament across the globe.

Recently, former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, who led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the IPL 2009 final, named Universe Boss Gayle as IPL's undisputed Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T)

Kumble while speaking on Jio Cinema said, "There are plenty of them; it’s difficult to pick just one. I can certainly look back and say probably a Chris Gayle, someone who is larger than life. The way he came across as a player! What he brought to RCB and the way he sorts of changed the whole powerplay and the power he brought to batting."

Gayle started his IPL career with the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but his fortunates changed when he was picked by the RCB camp in 2011. He went on to win the Orange Cap -- awarded to a player with most runs in a season -- in the 2011 and 2012 editions and became a regular in their line-up. In 2018, the swashbuckling batter joined the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), now known as the Punjab Kings (PBKS). During his run for the Punjab franchise, Kumble served as the head coach.

The left-handed batter scored a total of 4,965 runs in his IPL career, featuring in as many as 142 matches at a strike rate of 148.96. He remains the eighth-highest run-getter to date and has most centuries (six) under his belt in the tournament as well.