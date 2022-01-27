'Not that reckless kid': Karthik suggests star player to bat at No. 6 and address India's middle-order woes

Team India returned from a disastrous tour of South Africa, losing the three Tests 2-1 and being whitewashed in the preceding three ODIs. In limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma's absence, KL Rahul led the side in the 50-over series where the national side produced a listless performance.

India's bowlers failed to get regular breakthroughs throughout the course of the series whereas the middle and lower-order batting remains a cause of concern. After the three ODIs, it is widely believed that India need an urgent transformation in the white-ball formats. The Men in Blue need to rejig their batting line-up, play more fearlessly and include more specialists in the two shorter formats.

In this regard, veteran keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has opined that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can solve India's middle and lower-order struggles. Karthik suggested for Jadeja to bat at No. 6 going ahead.

"Jadeja is ready to bat at No.6. In fact, he is batting so well that he can play at No.5 as well. He is using his brain and is not that reckless kid anymore," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"He is someone who is winning games with the bat. In fact, in white-ball cricket, his stronger suit is his batting," Karthik added.

At present, Jadeja is out of contention for a spot across formats due to knee injury. On Wednesday (January 26), the BCCI selectors named a strong ODI and T20I squad for Rohit-led India's West Indies series, at home. Jadeja missed out as he is still not fully fit from his knee injury. The star player remains an indispensable part of the Indian team across formats.