Not Ishan Kishan or Dinesh Karthik! Virender Sehwag names surprise wicketkeeper pick for T20 World Cup

New Delhi, India Updated: May 08, 2022, 08:46 PM(IST)

The 28-year-old has been quite impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and Sehwag said that he can be a good choice along with Rishabh Pant in the World Cup.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Punjab Kings cricketer Jitesh Sharma can be a good pick as the back-up wicketkeeper in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"He has impressed quite a bit... So should we also include him in the Australia-bound T20 World Cup squad?" Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"I am just asking because whoever scores runs, we keep them in the category of potential players for the World Cup. But no doubt, he has impressed me a lot. If I had to select the team, I would take him to Australia as a second wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup," he added.

Jitesh has scored 162 runs in seven innings till now at an impressive strike rate of 167.0. Sehwag praised his performances and even compared his stroke play to VVS Laxman.

"Ishan Kishan is a wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is a wicketkeeper-batter, (Wriddhiman) Saha is a wicketkeeper-batter, but out of all of them, if there is someone who has impressed me the most, it is Jitesh Sharma.”

"He reminded me of VVS Laxman with the six he hit off Yuzvendra Chahal... Laxman used to hit Shane Warne with an open stance over mid-wicket. He has impressed me quite a bit," he concluded.

