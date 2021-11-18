'Not easy unless you are devoted to Indian cricket': Sourav Ganguly on financial sacrifices made by VVS Laxman

Former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid is the newly-appointed head coach of the men's national team. He has succeeded Ravi Shastri but, other players were also running for the post, for example, former cricketer VVS Laxman, who is now set to head the National Cricket Academy.

"I am very happy for them to be appointed as head coach and head of NCA because those are two very important positions in Indian cricket," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly also lauded the sacrifices made by Laxman as he said, "He is shifting to Bangalore for next three years from Hyderabad just to serve Indian cricket. It's remarkable."

The BCCI president said that Laxman has actually given up his IPL mentorship contract with SunRisers Hyderabad and also lucrative commentary deal and his columns for various organisations to serve Indian cricket.

ALSO READ | PCB chief Ramiz Raja on the possibility of scheduling India vs Pakistan series

"Of course, his earnings will drop but yeah, he has agreed. His wife and kids will also shift. His children will now study in a school in Bangalore and there will be a massive change as a family to shift base. It's not easy unless you are so devoted to Indian cricket," he added.

Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012 and accumulated more than 10,000 runs in both formats, was previously in charge of India's Under-19 and A teams and is credited for a steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.

"You tell them that it's important and they agreed. We are extremely happy to have both of them and Indian cricket is in safe hands. More than emotional, I am happy that they have both agreed and they want to do it for Indian cricket," the former India captain said.

(With inputs from agencies)