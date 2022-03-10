Not Dhoni or Kohli! Gautam Gambhir names player who used to give him 'sleepless nights' in IPL

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir has named one Indian star who used to give him sleepless nights in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gambhir is one of the most successful leaders in the history of IPL with two trophies to his name as the captain of KKR.

Gambhir led KKR to their maiden IPL triumph in 2012 before inspiring them to another trophy in 2014. Gambhir's KKR had defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2012 final to lift their first title before beating Punjab Kings in the final of the 2014 edition to win their second IPL crown.

As a captain, Gambhir came up against some of the best skippers in the IPL in the form of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others. Recalling his captaincy stint for KKR, Gambhir revealed Rohit was one captain who used to give him 'sleepless nights'.

Gambhir hailed Rohit as the most successful cricketer in the history of IPL and lauded him for being a terrific leader. Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of IPL with five titles to his name for his side Mumbai Indians.

"As captain, Rohit Sharma is the only player who gave me sleepless nights. Neither Chris Gayle nor AB de Villiers nor anyone else, only Rohit Sharma. He is the player who gave me sleepless nights," said Gambhir on Star Sports.

There is no more successful cricketer in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) than Rohit Sharma as captain," he added.

Gautam Gambhir returns to IPL

Gambhir has made a comeback in the Indian Premier League as a mentor this time around. Having played his last season in 2018, Gambhir had opted for commentary after retiring from cricket. However, the former India opener has now been roped in as a mentor by the Lucknow Super Giants.

Gambhir will be mentoring the KL Rahul-led side in their debut season in the league. The former KKR skipper was also part of the Lucknow think tank at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month.