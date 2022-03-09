IPL 2022: Relief for Dhoni & Co.! CSK pacer Deepak Chahar likely to be available from mid-April - Report

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the IPL 2022 season-opener versus Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ahead of the season, CSK had been dealt with a big blow when their most-expensive signing Deepak Chahar got injured during the India-West Indies T20Is at home in late February.

Chahar also missed out on the India-Sri Lanka T20Is and was expected to be out of action for the majority of the upcoming IPL season, to be held in India. Nonetheless, there is a big sigh of relief for the CSK franchise and their ardent fans as Chahar is likely to be available from mid-April.

ALSO READ | Watch: MS Dhoni turns back the clock, goes bonkers and slams big sixes in CSK nets before IPL 2022

As per a report in the Times of India, the 29-year-old Chahar had to undergo surgery to treat a quadricep tear that he had incurred during the WI T20Is. Much to the delight of the CSK loyalists, it now seems that a surgery wouldn't be required and, hence, the fast-bowling all-rounder can return to action from mid-April.

For the unversed, Chahar is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), in Bengaluru, for his 8-week long rehab. The Dhoni-led Chennai team isn't rushing the pacer into action and are closely monitoring his progress.

ALSO READ | Big blow to MS Dhoni's CSK as Deepak Chahar set to miss majority of IPL 2022 edition - Reports

In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Chahar created history by becoming CSK's most expensive buy ever, when he was brought back into the franchise for a whopping INR 140 million (INR 14 crore). Thus, he will like to repay the team management's faith with a flurray of good performances on his return.

At present, the CSK squad is involved in a practice camp, being held in Surat, Gujarat.