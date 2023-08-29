Not Bumrah, Starc or Rashid! Richards names THIS pacer to become CWC 2023's leading wicket-taker

Former West Indies legend Vivian Richards has named the bowler who he feels will end up as the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition in India. The forthcoming edition will be held entirely in India and kicks off on October 05, in Ahmedabad, with the defending champions England taking on New Zealand whereas the Rohit Sharma-led home side will start their run on October 08 in Chennai. Richards, who was part of Clive Llyod-led West Indies' title run in 1975 and 1979, feels Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi will return with most wickets in the mega event.

Speaking to the ICC, Richards said, "The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi because I have seen him in Pakistan. I spent some time in the PSL and I have seen his massive growth. He is a highly determined individual. He is my man."

Shaheen made his international debut in April 2018 and soon rose up the ladder to cement his spot across formats. He has so far represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 39 ODIs and 52 T20Is and has 105, 76 and 64 scalps respectively. He ended as the ninth-highest wicket-taker in the 2019 ODI World Cup (16), in England and Wales -- second-most by a Pakistani.

At present, Shaheen is gearing up for the Asia Cup 2023 edition which gets underway on August 30 (Wednesday) in Multan, Pakistan. The Babar Azam-led Men in Green will play the tournament opener where they host Nepal on Wednesday evening and then shift their focus to facing the arch-rivals India on September 02 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. It is to be noted that the Asia Cup will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old will be eager to have a good run in the continental event before the focus shifts to the ODI World Cup. Pakistan play their opener in CWC 2023 on October 06 versus the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

