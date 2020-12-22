No need to move Rohit Sharma from Sydney, he is safe: BCCI official

The latest outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney has left everyone concerned over the fate of the third Test between India and Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, scheduled to start from January 7. While there are reports that the Melbourne Cricket Ground might host the second and third Test after the latest cluster in Sydney, there are concerns surrounding the safety of Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who is undergoing quarantine in Sydney.

However, a BCCI official has confirmed that Rohit will continue to undergo quarantine in Sydney and the Indian cricket board and the team management is in constant touch with the ‘Hitman’.

"He doesn't need to move from Sydney. He is safe and is in a bio-secure environment undergoing quarantine. While he is alone in his room, the Indian board as well as the team management is constantly in touch with him. If there was any emergency or if we felt that he needed to get out of Sydney, we would. But for now, he is completely safe there," the BCCI official told ANI.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina releases statement after getting booked in Mumbai

When asked about the endurance programme which the physio handed over to Rohit when he left for Australia following the completion of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, the official said:

"He is being monitored by the physios and he is doing his regular endurance work in his room. It is all about keeping fit and ready for action when it comes to hitting the ground running."

Cricket Australia on Sunday stated the Sydney Test is still on track despite the fresh coronavirus cluster in Sydney. However, there are reports that the third Test may be hosted by Melbourne along with the Boxing Day Test.

ALSO READ: Players will go out, new faces will come in. But what about Mr Ravi Shastri?

"The third Test is more than two-and-a-half weeks away, which provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney. We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO said in an official statement.

"Cricket Australia has developed a solid track record of delivery throughout this most challenging of summers and will continue to make appropriate and proportionate decisions in consultation with our biosecurity team, governments, State & Territory Associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association, our partners and venues," he added.