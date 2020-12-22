Suresh Raina releases statement after getting booked in Mumbai

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Dragonfly club for breaching COVID-19 norms. Raina among 34 others was arrested and booked for violating COVID-19 protocols but was released on bail. Now, Raina has released a statement following the incident as his management team said that the former Indian cricketer was invited for a quick dinner post a shoot in Mumbai after which he was scheduled to board a flight to Delhi.

The statement adds that Raina was unaware of the local timings and protocols and immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities, once pointed out. It further reads that Raina regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident and holds the rules and laws laid out by the government bodies with the highest regard.

Statement from Suresh Raina's management:

A senior officer of the Sahar police station said that singer Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina were among the 34 arrested booked for breaching COVID-19 norms before being released on bail.

As many as 34 including the likes of Raina and Randhawa were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

The raid was conducted at the Dragonfly club for keeping the venue open beyond time limit and not following the coronavirus protocols.

Ahead of the New Year festive week, the Maharashtra government has already announced a series of restriction on public activity from December 22 to January 5.