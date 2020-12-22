Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa arrested and booked in raid at Mumbai club

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina along with singer Guru Randhawa were arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Dragonfly club for breaching COVID-19 norms. Both Raina and Randhawa were released on bail.

A total of 34 people were arrested in the raid at Mumbai’s Dragonfly club including seven staff members, according to India Today. They were booked for violating coronavirus protocols.

A senior officer of the Sahar police station said singer Randhawa and cricketer Raina were among the 34 arrested and booked for breaching the norms before being released on bail.

ALSO READ: From taking the knee to joining protests: Athletes who contributed to 'Black Lives Matter' movement

As many as 34 including the likes of Raina and Randhawa were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

The raid and arrests were carried out at the Dragonfly club for keeping the premises open beyond permissible time limit and not following the COVID-19 protocols.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal gets summoned by NCB for the second time

On Monday, Maharashtra government had announced night curfew in municipal corporation areas as steps to curb COVID-19 amid concerns surrounding a new coronavirus variant in the UK.

Ahead of the New Year festive week, the Maharashtra government has already announced a series of restriction on public activity from December 22 to January 5.