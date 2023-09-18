No Jenni Hermoso in Spain squad UEFA Women’s Nation’s League

The majority of Spain players, who won the Women's World Cup last month, were selected on Monday (September 18) for upcoming fixtures against Sweden and Switzerland by their newly-appointed coach, Montse Tome, after they appeared to end their boycott, but Jenni Hermoso was left out of the squad. Tome said Hermoso was not on the squad list announced on Monday to 'protect her' after Rubiales' allegedly unsolicited kissed her on the lips in Sydney after Spain won the tournament.

Fifteen out of the 23 cup-winning squad were included on the list, as well as two players - Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro - who were not called up for the World Cup after signing an open letter against then-coach Jorge Vilda. On Friday (September 15), a group of 39 players - including 21 out of the 23 cup-winning squad - said it wanted further changes at the country's football federation, as the resignation of its chief Luis Rubiales and the replacement of coach Jorge Vilda were not enough for them to return to the side.

The new coach, Montse Tome, who had been Vilda's assistant for five years, told a news conference that none of the players had asked not to be selected, adding she had spoken to them but declining to reveal what was discussed.

When asked if she was confident that all those on the list would answer the call to play, she said: "I have every confidence in the players...I trust that the players are professionals. They come from being world champions, they love the profession and I know they will be here with us tomorrow." She added, "It's the start of a new phase, the clock is ticking."

Tome suggested Hermoso had been left out of the squad because of the intense media attention she had received in the past month. "We stand with Jenni ... we believe that the best way to protect her is like this, but we are counting on Jenni," Tome said.

Earlier on Monday, the federation said in a statement it was convinced of the need for "structural changes" and had to clarify who was responsible for the behaviours the players had brought to light.

