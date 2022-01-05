'No excuses, none of that nonsense...' - Gavaskar slams Pant after his dismissal on Day 3 of J'brug Test

Day 3 of the second and penultimate Test between India and South Africa started on an emphatic note for the KL Rahul-led visitors. The overnight batters in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane came out with positive intent and added some quick runs in the first hour of the day's play.

Scoring at a rapid pace, India strengthened their position and bolstered their lead past the three-figure mark. However, both Pujara and Rahane fell quickly after reaching their respective half-centuries. With two wickets falling on the trot, the onus fell on Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant. The two were expected to start from scratch and extend India's lead past the 200-run mark but Pant fell for a three-ball duck.

Tested by the extra pace of Kagiso Rabada, his Delhi Capitals' (DC) teammate, Pant danced down the track to take on the SA seamer very early in his innings (facing his third delivery). However, he failed to connect properly, got a thick edge and was caught for nought. Hence, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar slammed Pant's approach after his miserable outing on Day 3 of the second Test.

Gavaskar, who is in South Africa for the commentary duties, told on-air, "You have got two new batsmen at the crease and then you saw that shot from Rishabh Pant. Forgettable, no excuses for that shot, no excuses. None of that nonsense about that being his natural game."

"There is supposed to be a bit of responsibility shown. Because there are others taking the blows. There are guys like Rahane and Pujara who have taken it on their body. So you also fight it out. I tell you what, you won't get too many kind words in the changing room," Gavaskar further asserted in the commentary box.

Despite Pant's struggles, India managed to setup a competitive 240-run target for the Dean Elgar-led hosts in the Johannesburg Test courtesy a quick cameo from Shardul Thakur and Vihari's 40 not out.

India are on the cusp of winning their maiden Test series on South African soil after winning the three-match Test series opener, at Centurion, by 113 runs.