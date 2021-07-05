'No doubt he’s a fine cricketer': Waqar Younis on Mohammed Amir

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir had sparked a massive controversy after announcing his retirement from the national team after a fall-out with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Amir has been criticised by several former Pakistan cricketers for his decision to retire from the national side. However, Waqar Younis has talked about how the star pacer can make his international return as certain reports have emerged that Amir met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“No doubt he’s a fine cricketer, but if he doesn’t want to take his retirement back and impress selectors by playing cricket, it will be hard,” Younis told reporters via videoconference from England on Monday.

“It’s Pakistan cricket, it’s not yours or my cricket (team), you have to do the right things to play for your country. This is not a franchise cricket and one got to remember that.”

Younis Khan added that he was not aware of any meeting between Amir and Wasim.

“To be honest I didn’t know about this (meeting),” he said. “He (Khan) is head of the cricket and he has every right to meet whosoever he wants to see; he went there in his personal capacity and we didn’t know about it.”