No charges but Virat Kohli & Co. warned by ICC officials after stump-mic outburst against South Africa

Indian captain Virat Kohli and other players have been subjected to immense criticism following their outburst at the stump-mic during Day 3 of the recently-concluded series-deciding third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Indian players were seen openly expressing their frustration and accusing the official host broadcaster of controlling the hawk-eye projection after a DRS call went against them.

Dean Elgar was trapped lbw by R Ashwin during Soth Africa's second innings on Day 3 and was adjudged out by the on-field umpire. He later went for a review and managed to survive as the hawk-eye projected the ball to be going over the stumps despite the replays suggesting that the batter had been hit below his knee by the ball.

A controversy erupted soon as Indian skipper Kohli walked towards the stump-mic to aim a jibe at SuperSport - the host broadcaster. R Ashwin and KL Rahul also joined in and aimed digs at the broadcaster, accusing them of controlling the DRS. The Indian team were warned about their conduct during the day's play but were not charged by the ICC.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the ICC match officials had a word with the Indian team management post the conclusion of the Test match and warned them about their on-field conduct. There was no charge levelled against India for a code of conduct breach.

"Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball eh, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time," Kohli was heard saying on the stump-mic after Elgar managed to survive the lbw decision. "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport," said Ashwin as he also vented out on the host broadcaster.

Kohli was asked to share his views on the controversial episode during the post-match presser on Friday after India's seven-wicket loss in the third Test. The Indian skipper chose to remain silent on the issue and said he didn't want to trigger any controversy.

"That one moment seems very nice and very exciting to make a controversy out of, which honestly I'm not interested in making a controversy of it at all. It was just a moment that passed and we moved on from it, and just kept focusing on the game and trying to pick up wickets," Kohi said in the post-match presser.