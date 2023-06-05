No. 6 is bit of a concern: Sunil Gavaskar on India's playing XI ahead of marquee WTC final vs Australia

India are set to face Australia in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 07 (Wednesday) at the Kennington Oval, London. This will be India's second consecutive shot at winning the coveted Test mace after finishing second in the inaugural WTC cycle. Facing the No. 1 ranked Australian team will be a huge challenge for India but Rohit Sharma & Co. have a strong squad at their disposal to compete hard with the Aussies.

In their last series, India defeated Australia in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home (winning 2-1). However, playing the WTC summit clash at The Oval, London will pose a different challenge for both teams. Ahead of the finale, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar opened up on India's possible XI and highlighted a slot which might be a bit of a concern for Team India.

'No. 6 is where there is just a little bit of a concern'

“I will talk about the batting, and that will be Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as one-two. No. 3 is (Cheteshwar) Pujara, No. 4 is (Virat) Kohli, No. 5 is Ajinkya Rahane. No. 6 is where there is just a little bit of a concern,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.