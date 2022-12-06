Nike officially severs ties with Kyrie Irving over anti-Semitism controversy

More than a month after Nike suspended its deal with Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving, the company has officially ended the relationship.

Irving's agent Shetellia Riley Irving informed that the basketballer was no longer under contract with the footwear giant after being associated with it since 2014.

“We have mutually decided to part ways and wish Nike the best in their future endeavors," she was quoted as saying by Nike.

While Nike is yet to comment on the news, Irving took to Twitter to post a video which seemingly referred to the breakdown of his deal with the company. “There’s nothing more priceless than being free," read the video caption.

Notably, Irving caught himself in controversy after endorsing an anti-Semitic documentary. Irving posted the video when Nike was gearing up to launch the latest addition to his sneaker line.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8,” Nike said in a statement at the time.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone," it added.

Consequently, Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving for eight games and docked his pay as well. He was only brought back into the starting lineup on November 20.

After the controversy snowballed, Irving apologised to those "hurt from the hateful sentiments stated in the documentary" in a post on Instagram.

"I'm not anti-Semitic," Irving said. "I never have been. I don't have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identifies as a Jew. I'm not anti-Jewish or any of that."

Shoe deals are big in NBA. In normal circumstances, a sneaker-free agent like Irving would have been snapped up quickly by rival companies. However, given the nature of his offence, most big players are expected to not step in until the controversy has completely died down.

