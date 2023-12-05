WATCH | Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence writhes in pain before going off field vs Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jaguars QB was eventually assisted off the field after hobbling and the initial scans reveal an ankle sprain, reported multiple media outlets. The teams were tied at 28 each when Lawrence went off the field and his team lost the game 34-31 in the overtime.

The incident happened with under six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Lawrence received the shotgun pass from his center with Jacksonville at Cincy 23 facing 3rd-and-11. As soon as Lawrence went back, his left tackle Walker Little stepped on his right ankle as he got tackled by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Have a look at the video below: Trevor Lawrence is hurt bad and he knows it. pic.twitter.com/aKjRL0oajh — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 5, 2023 × The look on his face says it all. An officer has to also help Lawrence to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zW9yH7NiyB — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 5, 2023 × Lawrence was 22 of 29 and had 258 yards in passing in the game along with two touchdowns before C.J. Beathard replaced him following the injury.

Talking about the injury, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said: "We're still evaluating him. He'll have more tests and things done here tonight and tomorrow."

"We'll see where Trevor's at first, but we've got 100% confidence in C.J.," Pederson added. "He's a veteran player. He's played a lot of football, and if he happens to be the guy then we'll get behind him and support him."

With the loss, Jacksonville are now at 8-4 this season but still on top of the American Football League (AFC) South. The Jaguars have one loss less then the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, who both are at 7-5 win-loss record.