A fan died during the NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday (Dec. 4) at Golden 1 Center. The game, where the Kings hosted the Pelicans, was in the first quarter when the incident happened.

As soon as the fan was in need of the medical assistance, the emergency staff reached quickly on the scene but were unable to stop the fatal incident. The Kings issued a statement before the game was concluded and express condolences.

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones,” the team said in the statement. Kings say a fan tragically died at tonight’s game after having a medical emergency and receiving CPR. pic.twitter.com/ggUTA1Pxnn — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 5, 2023 × As for the game, the Pelican beat the Kings 127-117 to advance to the Western Conference semifinal of the first ever NBA in-season tournament. New Orleans started well in the game but fell short one point behind the Kings' score of 36 in the first quarter.

The Pelicans, however, took an eight-point lead by halftime as they outscored the Kings 34-25 in the second quarter. For the next two quarters in the second half, New Orleans kept the edge over Sacramento and outscored the Kings 31-30 & 27-26 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

New Orleans will now face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game in the semis for a place in the in-season tournament final.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, the Indiana Pacers beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 to reach the Eastern Conference semis. The Pacers will be facing the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks in the East semis.