Manchester City charged for failing to control players' behaviour in Tottenham game; Haaland escapes penalty

English Football Association (FA) has charged Premier League side Manchester City for failing to conduct players' behaviour during the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (Dec. 3). City striker Erling Haaland, however, escaped a punishment for responding with 'WTF' to a clip from the game on social media platform X.

Haaland's responded to the clip which showed referee Simon Harper stopping the game four minutes into the stoppage time when City had a chance to win the 3-3 stalemate. The referee's decision was protested by City players as Haaland was fouled about a minute before that but didn't get it as he got up on his feet and continue with the game.

It has been reported by ESPN, citing FA sources, that Haaland wasn't in breach of the rules pertaining to covering media comments and social media activity.

The team, however, has been found in breach of FA Rule E20.1 which pertains to conduct of the players. The association issued a statement and has given two days to City to respond to the charge.

"Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 3 December 2023.

"It's alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper.

"Manchester City have until Thursday 7 December 2023 to respond to the charge," read the FA statement.

City manager Pep Guardiola, however, had defended Haaland's reaction post game and had said: "It's normal. His reaction was the same for 10 players. The rules are you cannot talk with the referees or fourth officials, so we should have had 10 players sent off today. He's a little bit disappointed."