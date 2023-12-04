LIVE TV
ugc_banner

WATCH | Manchester City's Erling Haalnd loses clam after referee stops game vs Hotspur, may get sanctioned

Manchester, UKEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
main img

City's Erling Haaland furious with the referee Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

With the draw, City slipped to the third place on the points table with 30 points in 14 games. City have won nine games from 14 played and have played three draws as well while losing only two.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may face a sanction for criticising officials for a controversial call during the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. The game ended in a 3-3 draw after the referee stopped it in the injury time when City seemingly had a chance to score and win. 

City were leading 3-2 before Dejan Kulusevski scored an equalizer in the 90th minute for Tottenham. Five minutes into the stoppage time, Haaland was fouled by opposition defender Emerson Royal but the striker got up on his feet and continued. Referee Simon Hooper kept the game going but stopped when Haaland passed the ball to Jack Grealish who had a clear run to goal.

trending now

Haaland was visibly furious by the call and wrote 'WTF' on his social media handle X after the game in response to the clip of the play. Have a look at the play below: 

×

He was shown yellow card as well by Hooper during the game for protesting the decision. The Football Association (FA) will now examine if the post is in breach of Rule E3.1 of the Premier League which pertains to governing social media comments or remarks made in the media.

City manager Per Guardiola, however, defended Haaland's reaction and said: "It's normal. His reaction was the same for 10 players. The rules are you cannot talk with the referees or fourth officials, so we should have had 10 players sent off today. He's a little bit disappointed.

"Even the referee -- if he played for Man City today he would be disappointed for that action, that's for sure."

With the draw, City slipped to the third place on the points table with 30 points in 14 games. City have won nine games from 14 played and have played three draws as well while losing only two.

As for the Spurs, they edged Newcastle United for the fifth place on the table with 27 points after 14 games that includes eight wins, three draws and three losses.
 

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Serie A: Inter Milan send warning across league with win over Napoli

Italy vs Spain in Euro 2024 group stage, England handed comfort draw

I would like Kylian Mbappe to win Ballon d’Or with PSG: Ronaldinho