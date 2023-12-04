WATCH | Manchester City's Erling Haalnd loses clam after referee stops game vs Hotspur, may get sanctioned

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may face a sanction for criticising officials for a controversial call during the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. The game ended in a 3-3 draw after the referee stopped it in the injury time when City seemingly had a chance to score and win.

City were leading 3-2 before Dejan Kulusevski scored an equalizer in the 90th minute for Tottenham. Five minutes into the stoppage time, Haaland was fouled by opposition defender Emerson Royal but the striker got up on his feet and continued. Referee Simon Hooper kept the game going but stopped when Haaland passed the ball to Jack Grealish who had a clear run to goal.

Haaland was visibly furious by the call and wrote 'WTF' on his social media handle X after the game in response to the clip of the play. Have a look at the play below: Wtf https://t.co/E7GKDiTZAf — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 3, 2023 × He was shown yellow card as well by Hooper during the game for protesting the decision. The Football Association (FA) will now examine if the post is in breach of Rule E3.1 of the Premier League which pertains to governing social media comments or remarks made in the media.

City manager Per Guardiola, however, defended Haaland's reaction and said: "It's normal. His reaction was the same for 10 players. The rules are you cannot talk with the referees or fourth officials, so we should have had 10 players sent off today. He's a little bit disappointed.

"Even the referee -- if he played for Man City today he would be disappointed for that action, that's for sure."

With the draw, City slipped to the third place on the points table with 30 points in 14 games. City have won nine games from 14 played and have played three draws as well while losing only two.