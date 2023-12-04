WATCH | 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw and Eagles security chief Big Dom ejected after on-field confrontation
Story highlights
DiSando has been with the Eagles for 25 years and currently serves as their chief security officer as well as senior advisor to the general manager. It is, however, not his job to protect players during the plays which is why he faced the ejection during the game.
DiSando has been with the Eagles for 25 years and currently serves as their chief security officer as well as senior advisor to the general manager. It is, however, not his job to protect players during the plays which is why he faced the ejection during the game.
The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles saw a heated moment with 49ers linebacker Dre Greelaw and Eagles staff Dom DiSando being ejected. The incident happened in the second half when DiSando, aka Big Dom, confronted Greenlaw during a play review.
The 49ers were handed a 15-yard penalty after LB Greenlaw slammed Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground post whistle. It happened near the Eagles sidelines and Big Dom came onto the ground to have a word with the LB. Greenlaw didn't seem happy with whatever was said to him and made a contact with Big Dom's face. Both were ejected by the officials after the incident. Have a look at the sequence below:
49ers' Dre Greenlaw has been disqualified from tonight's game after this incident on the Eagles sideline. pic.twitter.com/2N4W17N8u9— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023
DiSando has been with the Eagles for 25 years and currently serves as their chief security officer as well as senior advisor to the general manager. It is, however, not his job to protect players during the plays which is why he faced the ejection during the game.
Also Read: WI skipper Shai Hope credits MS Dhoni for match-winning 109 vs England; equals Viv Richards and Virat Kohli
trending now
The 49ers, who were leading 21-6 at the time of the incident, went on to win the game 42-19 and handed the Eagles their second loss of the season in 12 games.
Philadelphia started well in the game at Lincoln Financial field - their home stadium, taking 6-0 lead in the first quarter before being derailed off the track. San Francisco scored 14 points each in the next three quarters while the Eagles just managed seven and six in the 3rd and 4th quarter, respectively.
The win was San Francisco's ninth in 12 games and fourth consecutive one as they continue to stay on top of the National Football Conference (NFC) West division. Philadelphia, on the other hand, are solid at the top of the NFC East division with a 10-2 (win-loss) record.