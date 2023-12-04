WATCH | 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw and Eagles security chief Big Dom ejected after on-field confrontation

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles saw a heated moment with 49ers linebacker Dre Greelaw and Eagles staff Dom DiSando being ejected. The incident happened in the second half when DiSando, aka Big Dom, confronted Greenlaw during a play review.



The 49ers were handed a 15-yard penalty after LB Greenlaw slammed Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground post whistle. It happened near the Eagles sidelines and Big Dom came onto the ground to have a word with the LB. Greenlaw didn't seem happy with whatever was said to him and made a contact with Big Dom's face. Both were ejected by the officials after the incident. Have a look at the sequence below:

49ers' Dre Greenlaw has been disqualified from tonight's game after this incident on the Eagles sideline. pic.twitter.com/2N4W17N8u9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023 ×

DiSando has been with the Eagles for 25 years and currently serves as their chief security officer as well as senior advisor to the general manager. It is, however, not his job to protect players during the plays which is why he faced the ejection during the game.