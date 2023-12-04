LIVE TV
ugc_banner

WATCH | 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw and Eagles security chief Big Dom ejected after on-field confrontation

Philadelphia, USAEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
main img

49ers LB Greenlaw (#27) in confrontation with Eagles staff. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

DiSando has been with the Eagles for 25 years and currently serves as their chief security officer as well as senior advisor to the general manager. It is, however, not his job to protect players during the plays which is why he faced the ejection during the game.

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles saw a heated moment with 49ers linebacker Dre Greelaw and Eagles staff Dom DiSando being ejected. The incident happened in the second half when DiSando, aka Big Dom, confronted Greenlaw during a play review.


The 49ers were handed a 15-yard penalty after LB Greenlaw slammed Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground post whistle. It happened near the Eagles sidelines and Big Dom came onto the ground to have a word with the LB. Greenlaw didn't seem happy with whatever was said to him and made a contact with Big Dom's face. Both were ejected by the officials after the incident. Have a look at the sequence below:

×

DiSando has been with the Eagles for 25 years and currently serves as their chief security officer as well as senior advisor to the general manager. It is, however, not his job to protect players during the plays which is why he faced the ejection during the game.

trending now

The 49ers, who were leading 21-6 at the time of the incident, went on to win the game 42-19 and handed the Eagles their second loss of the season in 12 games.

Philadelphia started well in the game at Lincoln Financial field - their home stadium, taking 6-0 lead in the first quarter before being derailed off the track. San Francisco scored 14 points each in the next three quarters while the Eagles just managed seven and six in the 3rd and 4th quarter, respectively.

The win was San Francisco's ninth in 12 games and fourth consecutive one as they continue to stay on top of the National Football Conference (NFC) West division. Philadelphia, on the other hand, are solid at the top of the NFC East division with a 10-2 (win-loss) record.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Taylor Swift, Simone Biles bring star-power to stand during Packers vs Chiefs

NFL: Dallas Cowboys rally late for an impressive 41-35 win over Seattle Seahawks

NY Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers closes in on improbable early return, joins practice 11 weeks after surgery