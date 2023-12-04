West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope has revealed that a chat he once had with former India skipper MS Dhoni has helped him throughout his career and helped improve his game. Hope shared his thoughts after his 109 not out helped West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first ODI on Sunday (Dec. 3).

"A very, very famous person, MS Dhoni - we had a chat a while ago, and he was saying, 'You always have a lot more time than you think,'" Player of the Match Hope said during the post-match presentation. "That's one thing that has stuck with me throughout the years I've been playing ODI cricket."

Hope also became the joint third fastest overall to reach 5,000 ODI runs - reaching the milestone in 114 innings - same as West Indies great Viv Richard and India batter Virat Kohli. The only players ahead of him are Pakistan's Babar Azam (97 innings) and South African Hashim Amla (101 innings).

Needing 19 from 12 balls in a chase of 326, Hope decided to take down Sam Curran and hit him for three sixes in the penultimate over to take his team over the line. In the process, he also completed his 16th ODI hundred, which came off just 83 balls - his personal best.

Speaking to CWI's in-house channels about the onslaught, Hope said: "The dimensions of the field and then the wind factor there, I thought the best thing to do was to target that particular over. We knew it was a challenge to score from the other end, especially going against the breeze… regardless of what happened, I was going to try and take down that second-to-last over to give us the best chance of winning the game."