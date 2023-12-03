5th T20I: Mukesh, Iyer star in close win for India despite last-over drama, win series 4-1

Arshdeep Singh bowled a stunning last over to help India stand tall in Bengaluru by six runs despite the last-over drama surrounding umpires. Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball, picking three wickets, while Shreyas Iyer lit up the stadium with a gritty fifty. This victory on Sunday saw India winning the five-match T20Is 4-1.

India batted first, and Yashasvi Jaiswal put the home team in front with a couple of sixes and a boundary. Behrendorff accounted for his wicket inside the Powerplay, while Dwarshuis picked two more wickets, including the captain Suryakumar Yadav, to put India on the back foot.

Rinku failed to replicate his magic as he got out on a rare single digit, with India reeling at 55 for four in the 10th over.

Shreyas Iyer and Jitesh Sharma stitched together 42 runs for the fifth wicket, providing India with some stability. Following Jitesh’s wicket, all-rounder Axar Patel entered the scene and upped the ante with his quickfire cameo of 31 from 21 balls.

Iyer completed his fifty in the last over and got out soon after, as India managed 160 for eight inside 20 overs.

Australia’s innings –

Australia lost Josh Philippe early while Travis Head continued from where he had left, taking Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked two quick wickets to dent their momentum, but the Aussies kept going, thanks to Ben McDermott.

The right-handed batter stitched little partnerships with Tim David and Matthew Short, keeping Australia alive in the chase. Though the Australian camp cheered his fifty, McDermott failed to put his team in a strong position.

India crawled back into the game with regular wickets, but Matthew Wade standing tall meant Australia still had a chance.

With ten required in the last over, Arshdeep bowled a short delivery, which he got away with as the umpires didn’t give it a wide. The left-hander bowled excellent two deliveries, picking Wade on the third one to end Australia’s hopes.