Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald announces retirement

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald announced his retirement on Friday (March 15) after a career that saw him emerge as one of the all-time greatest players of the National Football League (NFL).

Donald was drafted 13th overall by the then St.Louis Rams in 2014 and in his retirement announcement on social media said he was blessed to be able to play out his entire career with the same franchise that brought him into the league.

The Rams moved from St.Louis back to their former home of Los Angeles in 2016 as Donald continued to dominate the league's defensive honours from his Defensive Tackle position.

Donald was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an eight time All-Pro and was a Pro Bowler every single season of his career.