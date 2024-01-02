Big blow! Miami Dolphins' pass-rusher Bradley Chubb out of the season due to torn ACL

Miami Dolphins have dealt a big blow as in-form pass-rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during his side's 56-19 loss, on Sunday, to the Baltimore Ravens, putting an end to his season. Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the development on Monday. The 27-year-old went down with a noncontact injury late in the fourth quarter and was rushed to the locker room. As a result, he never returned for the remainder of the encounter.

With Chubb and the Dolphins' defensive starters on the field during the heavy defeat invited instant criticism from fans on social media. McDaniel was quick to react to it and expressed regret when asked why he went ahead with the decision to keep his starters in such a one-sided affair.

As quoted by ESPN, McDaniel, who is in the second year of his tenure, said after the contest, "I mean, in hindsight, I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would've known that he was going to get hurt. ... It doesn't look very smart at all." He added, "The players wanted to go back in and play and finish the right way heading into next week. And I have the ability to tell them no on everything in this situation. There's plenty of decisions that I'll cross examine. ... The intention is always purposeful. And I made the call that the guys that went out there, they wanted to be out there. I would like a time machine, for sure."

Chubb, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been in top form with the Dolphins with as many as 11 sacks this season. With Chubb also being injured, the franchise's injury list keeps growing. The likes of B Jaelan Phillips, Chubb, Jerome Baker, Xavien Howard, Robert Hunt, Connor Williams, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle are now part of the list.