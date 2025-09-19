/NFL tightens officiating guidelines on infamous 'tush-push' play

The NFL has decided to tighten the officiation around the infamous tush-push play, synonym with the Philadelphia Eagles. The decision comes after the Eagles' usage of the play in their Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football found them short at least on one occasion which the official failed to notice. The league has now issued guidelines to the officials to keep a close eye on the play whenever used. It is to avoid the undue advantage for teams, especially in crunch situations like 4th-and-1 when the play is used often by the teams.

What did NFL say about tush-push

In the tape released by the NFL to the officials, the league showed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sneaking on third-and-short late in the fourth quarter of the game for a first down. The Eagles eventually went on to win the game by 20-17 in Super Bowl rematch.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Anytime we have this situation we're in short yardage, we know we want to make sure that we officiate these plays -- the offensive team has to be perfect in every aspect," NFL vice president of officiating training and development Ramon George said, as reported by the Washington Post. "We want to officiate it tight. We want to be black and white and be as tight as we can be when we get into this situation where teams are in the bunch position and we have to officiate them being onsides, movement early."

What did the teams says about tush-push