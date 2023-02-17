NFL: Super Bowl LVII winner Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live' on March 4

Super Bowl LVII might be done & dusted but the Kansas City Chiefs, winner of the championship showdown, are still living the dream with parades and trip to Disneyland by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce has now joined the list of players showered with affection as the Chiefs Tight End announced that he'll be guest hosting the iconic NBC show 'Saturday Night Live' on March 4. Kelce was on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' when he made the announcement. The musical guest on the show during Kelce's episode will be country singer Kelsea Ballerini. Well, it clearly does get better than winning a Super Bowl, at least for Travis Kelce!

"I was a huge like Farley, Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up,'' the two-time Super Bowl winner said. "And I used to watch 'Saturday Night Live' with my mother. It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting 'SNL' March 4th. I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh," he added. Here's the tweet with the bit when Kelce made the big announcement on The Tonight Show:

While Travis Kelce is all happy and jumpy after winning the Super Bowl, his brother Jason, who also played in the game but ended up on losing side - the Philadelphia Eagles, got emotional about the eventful week. Speaking on Kelce brothers' popular podcast New Heights, the Eagles centre talked about his future and said that he's exhausted as of now but will be answering the question soon about playing next season.

"Man, I can't answer that right now. No chance," 35-year-old Jason said during the podcast. "We'll answer that soon enough, I guess. I don't know the answer to that right now. So I can't answer it," said Jason. "I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother, so we'll see. I'm gonna let the batteries recharge. I'm exhausted, man. It's a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I'm gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE