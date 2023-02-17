College Basketball: MSU coach Tom Izzo says team wants 'to get back on the floor' after shooting incident

In the wake of a fatal shooting incident, on February 13, by a 43-year-old man in which three people were killed, Michigan State University men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, on Thursday, said that his team wanted to 'get back on the floor'. The incident saw shutting down of all college activities for several days. The coach also said that his team has spent past several days trying to find a middle path between processing the shooting incident and a will to return to normalcy. The Michigan State Spartans met at the head coach's house on Tuesday to left players know about the mental health resources available if needed.

"You have to figure out a way to honor the people who were senselessly killed, and our way of being able to do that is to play the game," Izzo said during a news conference Thursday night. "[The players] felt that if they played it would help not only themselves [but] maybe the campus heal a little bit," he added. "...We also know everybody grieves different and everybody processes trauma in a million different ways." The coach also said that the Spartans did not consider cancelling the upcoming road game against Michigan on Saturday night.

Michigan State University stopped all campus activities after a man, not connected with the college, opened fire in a classroom building and at the student union on Monday Night in which three lives were lost and five other remain hospitalized, according to police. The campus was locked down afterwards for several hours until police announced that the shooter took his own lifer after being confronted by them.

The athletic activities, however, set to resume from Friday in MSU and the classes for students will begin next week. Spartans women's basketball team will also be hosting Maryland in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon.

