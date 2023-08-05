ugc_banner

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills acquitted from rape and kidnapping charges

Ohio, USAEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Aug 05, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Josh Sills (Source: @josh_sills72) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Sill was accused of engaging in a non-consensual sexual activity and holding a victim against her will in December 2019. After Sill was found guilty in February, the league had put him on the exempt list.

A jury in Ohio courtroom acquitted Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills on Friday, August 4 on one count of rape and kidnapping. Sills was indicted for the same by Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury in February. The jury in Ohio, however, thought otherwise after a three-hour long deliberation.

Sills was pleased after the verdict and was glad that his innocence has been proven. "I have done nothing wrong, and I am glad that was proven today," Sills said after the ruling, reported ESPN.

Sill was accused of engaging in a non-consensual sexual activity and holding a victim against her will in December 2019. After Sill was found guilty in February, the league had put him on the exempt list. The OL, however, continued to remain on the Eagles' roaster who had signed him in April 2022.

trending now

Being on the exempt list, Sills was barred from joining the Eagles squad in practices or games or even travel. Following his vindication, the Eagles released a statement saying that he'll be returning to active roaster.

"We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the Commissioner's Exempt List and he will return to the team's active roster."

The NFL also issued a statement, saying that Sill has been removed from the commissioner's exempt list.

"We have notified the Eagles that Sills has been removed from the commissioner's exempt list and is eligible to join the club. His status will be included in tomorrow's league's personnel notice.''

Sill appeared in only one game last season for the Eagles, that is, in October against the Arizona Cardinals.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Aditi Gopichand scripts history, gives India its maiden individual gold at World Archery Championships

Former Pak skipper backs Shikhar Dhawan to make ODI comeback as India 'aren't playing spinners well'

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker Logan Wilson sign three-year extension