NFL: Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker Logan Wilson sign three-year extension

The Cincinnati Bengals and linebacker Logan Wilson have agreed to a four-year deal in the latest developments. The linebacker will get around $37.25 million for the deal, reported ESPN citing a source. Wilson has been instrumental in the Bengals' turnaround of fortunes along with other 2020 draft class players namely quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The linebacker, a round three pick in 2020 NFL Draft, has been a significant clog in Cincy's defensive line up. The LB even played through a torn labrum during the Bengal's loss in Super Bowl LVI against the eventual winners Los Angeles Rams.

Over the last three years, Wilson has played in 40 games, registering 256 tackles in total out which 163 are solo. The LB has also registered 4.5 sacks along with catching seven interceptions as well.

During his rookie year, Wilson played in 12 games and registered 33 total tackles out of which 23 were solo. He improved significantly next season, racking up 100 tackles including 57 solo tackles, helping Cincy travel to Super Bowl LVI.

In 2022, the LB played 15 games and registered his best season. He racked up 123 total tackles and 83 solo ones. He also had 2.5 sacks, his best so far, to go with one interception.

Kamara, Lammons banned for three games

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons were banned for three games on Friday, July 4 by the NFL for their roles in a 2022 Las Vegas nightclub fight. Kamara pleaded innocent in March to charges of misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery and felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

He and three others, including Lammons, faced charges for allegedly punching and kicking victim Darrell Greene outside a Las Vegas nightclub during the weekend of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game, in which Kamara played.

