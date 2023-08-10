NFL: Packers Elgton Jenkins receives send-off after brawls with Bengals during combined practice

Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals had a joint-practice session where Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins got involved in two brawls. The first time, it was Jenkins who got shoved to the ground by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt during a run by Aaron Jones. This led to the Packers pulling Jenkins from the rest of that drill, however, in the next competitive period he returned and went after Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader. He appeared to take a swing at him away from the play as well.

Jenkins paid the price for this and was escorted off the field by a staff member of the Packers. "Man, he's a jag, man," Reader said after the whole episode.

"I don't know that guy. No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him, but he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don't make you nobody," he stated.

Elgton Jenkins and Germaine Pratt just got into a BRAWL pic.twitter.com/Fb6kqyVYRO — Kyle Smith (@Kyle_Smith1087) August 9, 2023 ×

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari opined, "I mean, it just takes away a little bit from practice, but Elgton totally was in the right the first time, I'm not going to say otherwise. "You've got to protect yourself. Emotions get high. I know he'll never do it in the game, he's never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it's a little bit different. You know you shouldn't, but you also know there's no consequences."

Jordan Love, the quarterback, was the eye-witness to the entire first incident. Shedding light on the brawls, Love stated, "Man, I'm not sure how it started or whatever, but I tried to just stay away right there," Love said. "I think I was talking to one of their players and he was trying to hold me back, but I wasn't trying to get hurt."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE